UGC NET 2025 Registration Live: Apply Now Before the May Deadline Ends!

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially begun the UGC NET June 2025 registration process from April 16, 2025. Candidates seeking eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor or Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) can now apply online at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The last date to submit the application form is May 7, 2025, by 11:59 PM.

As per the official announcement, the UGC NET 2025 exam is tentatively scheduled to be held between June 21 and June 30, 2025. The exact exam date, city slip, and admit card will be released closer to the exam — typically 7–10 days prior.

How to Apply for UGC NET 2025

Follow these steps to successfully register for the UGC NET June 2025:

Visit the official website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in Click on the UGC NET 2025 Registration link on the homepage Complete the registration process using basic credentials Log in and fill the application form with all required academic and personal details Pay the application fee and submit your form Download and keep a copy of the confirmation page for future reference

Event Date Registration Start Date April 16, 2025 Last Date to Apply May 7, 2025 (11:59 PM) Correction Window (Tentative) May 10 – May 12, 2025 Admit Card Release Mid-June 2025 Exam Dates June 21 – June 30, 2025

Stay updated with official notifications on the NTA UGC NET portal and don’t wait until the last moment to apply.