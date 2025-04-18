Waqf War in Bengal: Governor’s Unplanned Move Sparks Political Showdown

Murshidabad: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has announced his decision to visit Murshidabad, a district currently witnessing unrest and violence stemming from protests over the Waqf Amendment Bill, despite Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s appeal to postpone the visit.

Governor Bose Condemns Violence, Calls It ‘Shocking’

Speaking to NDTV, Governor Bose said, “I want to go to Murshidabad. What transpired there is shocking. Such instances should never have happened. I want a reality check on the field. Peace must be restored – and it will be, at any cost.”

He further added, “This is the darkest hour before dawn. Once I realise that peace has been restored, I will be the happiest person and make my report accordingly.”

Despite CM’s Objection, Governor Heads to Malda and Murshidabad

Governor Bose began his journey to Malda on Friday, expressing his determination to visit violence-hit areas of Murshidabad. A senior Raj Bhavan official confirmed that Bose may personally assess the ground situation and meet those impacted by the recent violence.

“The Hon’ble Governor will also review the situation there (in Murshidabad) himself. He may also visit those affected by the violence,” PTI quoted the official as saying.

Communal Violence Claims Lives, 274 Arrested

Murshidabad has been on edge after communal violence erupted in Shamsherganj, Suti, Dhulian, and Jangipur. At least three people have lost their lives, and several others were injured during clashes reportedly linked to protests against the amendments to the Waqf Bill.

Authorities have so far arrested 274 individuals for their alleged involvement in rioting, vandalism, and disturbing public order. Heavy security deployment has been put in place across the district to maintain peace.

Waqf Bill Protests Spark Political Tension in Bengal

The protests over the Waqf Amendment Bill have created significant political and communal tension in West Bengal, with opposition parties blaming the state government for its handling of the situation. Governor Bose’s visit adds another dimension to the already sensitive issue, as it comes in direct contrast to the CM’s recommendation.

Governor Stresses Peace as Top Priority

Reaffirming his role as a constitutional authority, Governor Bose emphasized, “Peace must be restored—and it will be, at any cost.” His visit is seen as a move to ensure that law and order are upheld and to offer moral support to affected communities.