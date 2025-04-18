PM Modi, Elon Musk Talk Tech & Innovation: Big Boost for India-US Ties

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level discussion with Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Friday, focusing on strengthening India-US cooperation in technology, innovation, and space.

The conversation builds on their previous meeting held in Washington DC earlier this year, signaling a robust commitment to deepen bilateral engagements in emerging tech and infrastructure.

PM Modi Reaffirms India’s Commitment to US Collaboration

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi shared details of his dialogue with Musk.

“Spoke to Elon Musk and talked about various issues, including the topics we covered during our meeting in Washington DC earlier this year. We discussed the immense potential for collaboration in the areas of technology and innovation,” he posted.

PM Modi emphasized India’s commitment to advancing strategic partnerships with the US, particularly in mobility, space, digital innovation, and governance reforms.

From Starlink to Satellite Internet: Expanding Horizons

The renewed dialogue between Modi and Musk comes amid heightened anticipation over Tesla’s entry into the Indian EV market and Starlink’s investment plans.

Also Read: Pakistan Expels Over 2,200 Afghan Refugees in Major Crackdown

Earlier this week, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal met with Starlink executives in Delhi to discuss:

The company’s cutting-edge satellite internet technology

Future investment roadmaps for India

for India Strategic partnerships for digital connectivity

“Met a delegation from Starlink, comprising VP Chad Gibbs and Senior Director Ryan Goodnight,” Goyal said on X.

Satellite Internet: Bridging India’s Rural Connectivity Gap

India’s Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia stressed the importance of satellite internet, especially for remote and disaster-prone areas where fiber and mobile towers may not be feasible.

“Satellite communications can ensure 100% coverage and are vital in emergencies,” Scindia stated.

He added that Starlink and other companies are welcome to apply for licenses, provided they comply with India’s regulations and new spectrum pricing policies.

SpaceX and Starlink: The Musk-India Connection

Starlink, a satellite-based internet service powered by SpaceX, aims to provide high-speed internet access globally, including underserved regions in India.

SpaceX has already:

Delivered astronauts to the International Space Station

Completed an all-civilian crew mission to orbit

Launched thousands of low-Earth orbit satellites as part of the Starlink network

PM Modi Shares Moments with Elon Musk’s Family

In a lighter moment, PM Modi also shared glimpses of his candid conversation with Elon Musk’s children, calling the interaction delightful.