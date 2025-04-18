Pakistan Expels Over 2,200 Afghan Refugees in Major Crackdown

Islamabad: Pakistan has intensified its ongoing deportation campaign by expelling over 2,239 Afghan refugees via the Torkham border, according to local media reports on Thursday. The move follows the March 31 deadline for illegal Afghan residents to leave the country.

Over 2,200 Afghans Deported from Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

Khyber Deputy Commissioner Bilal Shahid confirmed the deportation, stating:

“The deported refugees were residing in different districts of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. Among them, 894 were undocumented, 636 held Afghan Citizen Cards (ACC), and 709 were directly transferred from Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir and Punjab.”

This surge in deportations is part of Pakistan’s broader strategy to repatriate undocumented foreign nationals, primarily targeting Afghans.

Afghan Minister Calls for UN-Backed Voluntary Repatriation

On Wednesday, Afghan Minister of Industry and Commerce Nooruddin Azizi visited Pakistan, urging a diplomatic resolution to the refugee issue. In a statement on Thursday, he emphasized the need for voluntary repatriation under UNHCR standards, highlighting the importance of dignity and safety during the process.

Deported Afghans Say They Face Homelessness and Hardship

Many returning Afghans, especially those deported through the Torkham crossing, expressed concerns about their lack of shelter and resources.

“We have no homes, no land, and no jobs,” said Mohammad Nabi, a deported migrant, speaking to TOLO News.

Allegations of Police Abuse, Extortion Surface

Multiple deportees have alleged mistreatment by Pakistani police and transporters, including:

Extortion during arrests

Excessive transportation fees

Harsh raids without warning

“They arrested me twice and took 20,000 rupees each time,” said deportee Mohammad Eshan.

“We weren’t even allowed to take our belongings,” added Dad Mohammad, a 58-year-old who had lived in Pakistan for 45 years.

IOM Reports 60,000 Forced Returns Since April 1

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), between April 1–13, nearly 60,000 Afghan nationals were forcibly returned through Torkham and Spin Boldak border crossings.

IOM and its partners have called on the Government of Pakistan to halt forced returns until conditions in Afghanistan can ensure safe, voluntary, and dignified repatriation.

Humanitarian Crisis Looms

With many families left homeless, jobless, and without belongings, international agencies warn of a humanitarian crisis building along the Afghan border.