‘Time to Apologize’: Bangladesh Presses Pakistan for 1971 War Crimes & Billions in Claims

Dhaka: In a firm diplomatic move, Bangladesh has officially demanded a formal apology from Pakistan for the atrocities committed during the 1971 War of Liberation, while also raising long-pending financial claims totaling $4.32 billion.

The demand came during the Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) held at the State Guest House, Padma on Thursday, attended by top diplomats from both countries.

Bangladesh Seeks Apology for 1971 War Atrocities

Bangladesh’s Foreign Secretary Md. Jashim Uddin reiterated the country’s longstanding request for a formal apology from Pakistan, citing the mass killings and rapes during Operation Searchlight.

An estimated 3 million Bengalis were killed and over 1 million women were raped by Pakistani forces during the 1971 conflict, which ultimately led to Bangladesh’s independence from Pakistan.

“These issues need to be resolved for having a solid foundation of our relations,” Jashim Uddin stated.

Financial Claims and Stranded Pakistanis Among Key Issues

Bangladesh also highlighted several unresolved issues, including:

Repatriation of over 300,000 stranded Pakistanis living in relief camps in Bangladesh since 1971.

living in relief camps in Bangladesh since 1971. Transfer of $200 million in foreign aid meant for victims of the 1970 Bhola Cyclone , which Pakistan never delivered.

meant for victims of the , which Pakistan never delivered. A total financial claim of $4.32 billion, representing Bangladesh’s share of undivided Pakistan’s pre-1971 assets — including provident funds, savings instruments, and foreign aid.

According to the World Meteorological Organization, the 1970 Bhola Cyclone remains the deadliest tropical cyclone in history, killing up to 500,000 people in what is now Bangladesh.

Pakistan’s Response and Upcoming Diplomatic Visit

Pakistan’s delegation at the FOC was led by Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch, who also met separately with Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and Foreign Affairs Adviser Md. Touhid Hossain.

While there was no immediate response to the apology demand, Baloch emphasized the importance of improving bilateral ties, stating:

“We have huge intra-regional markets… we should harness the potential between the two countries. We can’t miss the bus every time.”

Deputy PM Ishaq Dar to Visit Dhaka

Bangladesh confirmed that Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will make an official visit to Dhaka on April 27–28, signaling ongoing dialogue between the two nations.

Jashim Uddin also expressed hope for the launch of direct flights between Pakistan and Bangladesh to boost connectivity and regional cooperation.