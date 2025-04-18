Environment or Politics? KTR Challenges Modi to Prove His Intent on Gachibowli Land Row

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) has issued a direct appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to order an independent inquiry into the alleged Rs 10,000 crore Kancha Gachibowli land scam, calling it a test of the Prime Minister’s sincerity towards environmental protection.

KTR Demands Central Inquiry into Financial and Environmental Violations

In a sharp statement, KTR accused the Congress-led Telangana government of not only large-scale environmental destruction but also massive financial fraud.

“There should be an inquiry into the financial irregularities of the Kancha Gachibowli land issue. This is not just about environmental damage but a Rs 10,000 crore scam by the Congress government,” he said.

KTR stressed that this issue goes beyond party politics, alleging that both Congress and BJP may be colluding unless strict action is taken.

Central Empowered Committee Recommends Independent Probe

KTR revealed that evidence of irregularities has already been shared with central investigation agencies, and that the Central Empowered Committee has acknowledged financial misconduct, recommending an independent inquiry into the matter.

“The central government should immediately conduct an inquiry into the matter. This is not the time for mere political statements, but for real action,” KTR asserted.

Prime Minister Modi recently made comments in Haryana about the Kancha Gachibowli land issue, accusing the Telangana Congress government of causing ecological damage through land development and deforestation.

“Bulldozers are being sent into forests… destruction of nature and harm to wildlife – this is Congress rule,” Modi said, criticizing the ruling state government.

Modi also alleged that the Congress has forgotten its environmental promises, sparking further debate and political reactions across Telangana.

KTR: “Time to Prove BJP and Congress Are Not Working Together”

KTR challenged Modi to back his words with action, stating that only a transparent investigation can prove that BJP is not silently supporting Congress in this matter.