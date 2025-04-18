Israeli Drone Strike Kills Senior Hezbollah Commander in Southern Lebanon

Jerusalem: The Israeli military confirmed Thursday that it killed a senior Hezbollah commander in a targeted drone strike in southern Lebanon, escalating tensions despite an ongoing ceasefire agreement.

Senior Hezbollah Leader Targeted in Drone Strike

According to a statement by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the airstrike occurred in the Blida region, eliminating Ali Ibar al-Nabi Khadi, identified as the deputy head of Hezbollah’s military outpost in the Mhaibib area.

The strike was carried out using a drone and is part of what the Israeli military describes as ongoing efforts to dismantle Hezbollah’s operational infrastructure near the Israel-Lebanon border.

Conflicting Reports on the Identity of the Deceased

Lebanese security sources, cited by Xinhua news agency, identified the deceased as Ali Abdel Nabi Hijazi, a Hezbollah member from the village of Blida. He was reportedly riding a motorcycle in Aitaroun when he was hit by the Israeli drone.

The Public Health Emergency Operations Centre in Lebanon confirmed the casualty, adding that the incident occurred in a civilian area.

Israeli Army Dismantles Alleged Hezbollah Spy Device

In a separate development, the Lebanese Army reported the dismantling of an Israeli surveillance device found in Blida. The army urged residents not to approach suspicious objects due to the potential danger.

Ceasefire Agreement Under Strain

Tensions persist despite a US- and France-brokered ceasefire established on November 27, 2024, intended to halt over a year of cross-border hostilities linked to the Gaza conflict. The ceasefire has been repeatedly tested by military actions from both sides.

The Israeli military continues to justify these strikes as preemptive measures against “threats posed by Hezbollah.”

IDF Targets Hezbollah and Hamas Infrastructure

On Thursday, Israel also reported airstrikes in southern Lebanon and the Gaza Strip, targeting what it labeled as Hezbollah and Hamas facilities.

“The IDF will operate against any attempts by Hezbollah to rebuild or establish a military presence under the guise of civilian cover,” the military said in a statement.

Israeli Forces Strike Hamas Site in Gaza

Separately, the IDF and Shin Bet (Israel’s internal security agency) conducted a strike on Jabalia in northern Gaza, targeting a Hamas command and control center. The Israeli military claimed the facility was used to plan and execute attacks against both Israeli civilians and troops.