Netanyahu Vows: Israel Will Never Let Iran Get Nuclear Weapons

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reaffirmed Israel’s unwavering stance against Iran’s nuclear ambitions, declaring that the country will not allow Tehran to acquire nuclear weapons. This statement comes as the United States and Iran engage in renewed negotiations mediated by Oman.

Netanyahu’s Firm Stance Against Iran’s Nuclear Program

In an official statement released Thursday, Netanyahu’s office emphasized the Prime Minister’s long-standing opposition to Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

“Israel will not allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons,” the statement reiterated.

The Prime Minister, who has long viewed Iran as Israel’s most significant threat, has been at the forefront of both overt and covert operations aimed at stalling Iran’s nuclear advancement. According to the statement, these actions have successfully delayed Iran’s nuclear program by nearly a decade.

US-Iran Nuclear Talks Resume in Muscat

As Netanyahu doubles down on his hardline policy, indirect talks between Tehran and Washington resumed in Muscat, Oman. Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff described the discussions as “constructive.”

The Muscat talks followed US President Donald Trump’s March proposal for fresh negotiations. Trump’s letter, reportedly delivered via the United Arab Emirates to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, warned of possible military consequences if no deal was reached.

Second Round of Talks Scheduled in Rome

The second round of US-Iran negotiations is set to take place in Rome on Saturday, again under Omani mediation. These diplomatic moves by the US contrast sharply with Netanyahu’s preference for military solutions over dialogue.

According to a US media report, Netanyahu had previously sought Washington’s support for a military strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities in May. However, Trump reportedly blocked the plan, opting instead for direct engagement with Iran.

Netanyahu’s Decade-Long Campaign Against Iran

Netanyahu’s office stated that the Prime Minister has been leading the global effort to prevent a nuclear-armed Iran for over a decade.

“Even when some dismissed the threat and referred to it as political spin… the Prime Minister continued to act,” the statement read.

This comes at a time when Israel is engaged in conflict with Iran-backed militant groups, including Hamas, whose October 2023 attack sparked the ongoing war in Gaza.

UN Urges Deal as Time Runs Out

Meanwhile, Rafael Grossi, chief of the United Nations nuclear watchdog, has urged both parties to reach a deal swiftly, warning that time is running out to prevent further escalation.

As diplomatic efforts continue, the tension between Netanyahu’s aggressive posture and the Trump administration’s diplomatic overtures highlights a critical moment in the ongoing battle over Iran’s nuclear ambitions. With high-stakes negotiations underway, the outcome may shape regional stability for years to come.