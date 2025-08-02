CBI court sentences railway engineer to three years in bribery case

New Delhi: A Special CBI court in Jodhpur has sentenced a Senior Section Engineer (SSE) of the North-Western Railway (NWR), Ram Hari Meena, to three years of simple imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 50,000 in a bribery case dating back to 2019.

The case was registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on September 8, 2019, after the accused was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000.

According to the CBI, Meena, who was posted in Suratgarh at the time, had demanded the bribe from a complainant in exchange for allowing the laying of a pipeline beneath the railway track at KM 71/5.6 on the Suratgarh–Anupgarh section. Following the trap operation and arrest, the CBI carried out a detailed investigation and filed a chargesheet on December 16, 2019.

The case was taken up by the Special Judge for CBI cases in Jodhpur, and charges were formally framed soon after.

“The accused was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 from the complainant for allowing the laying of pipeline under the railway track at KM 71/5.6 Suratgarh Anupgarh Section,” the agency said in its press statement.

After a prolonged legal process and trial, the court delivered its verdict on July 31, 2025. The judge found Ram Hari Meena guilty of corruption and sentenced him to three years of simple imprisonment. Additionally, a fine of Rs 50,000 was imposed on the convict.

The CBI, in its official press release issued on August 2, 2025, confirmed the sentencing and reiterated its commitment to pursuing corruption cases involving public servants across sectors, including the critical infrastructure domain of Indian Railways.

This conviction is seen as a step forward in the ongoing efforts by investigative agencies to clamp down on corruption in government services and ensure accountability among officials in positions of authority.