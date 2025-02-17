CBSE Refutes Rumours on Paper Leaks, Warns Against Misinformation During 2025 Board Exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has strongly denied the ongoing rumours surrounding alleged paper leaks for the 2025 Class cX and XII board examinations.

In a statement issued on Monday, CBSE assured students, parents, and the public that these claims are completely baseless and intended solely to create panic.

The CBSE board examinations for 2025 commenced on February 15 and will continue until April 4. The board has stated that it is actively monitoring social media platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter), where certain individuals have been spreading false information about leaked examination papers.

CBSE’s Response to Paper Leak Rumours

CBSE emphasized that these rumours regarding the 2025 examination question papers are false and malicious, aiming to disrupt the smooth conduct of the examinations. The board is working closely with law enforcement agencies to track down those responsible for spreading these lies. Any students found engaging in such activities will face stringent consequences under CBSE’s Unfair Means (UFM) regulations and the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The board also urged parents to guide their children against trusting or sharing unverified news from unreliable sources and reminded them to stay informed through the official CBSE website, www.cbse.gov.in and verified public channels. CBSE stated that it is committed to taking legal action against anyone involved in spreading misinformation and will ensure the integrity of the examination process remains intact.

CBSE’s Measures for Fair and Smooth Examination Conduct

In its statement, CBSE reassured students and parents that comprehensive arrangements have been made to ensure a fair and smooth examination process. The board’s active monitoring efforts are in place to prevent any disruptions, and it is dedicated to upholding the credibility of the 2025 board examinations.

Takeaway for Students and Parents

CBSE has requested all stakeholders to rely exclusively on official updates from the board’s verified channels to avoid falling victim to false claims. The board remains committed to ensuring a secure and transparent examination experience for all students.

For updates and further information, students and parents are advised to visit the official CBSE website: www.cbse.gov.in.