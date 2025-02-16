Telangana SSC Exams 2025: Board Releases SSC, OSSC, and Vocational Exam Timetable, Check Full List

Hyderabad: The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana, has released the tentative timetable for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Public Examinations for the academic year March 2025. The examinations will be held for regular, private, and once-failed candidates in various streams, including SSC, OSSC (Open School Secondary Certificate), and vocational courses.

The exams will begin on March 21, 2025, and run through April 2025. The first examination will be on March 21 for First Language (Group-A) students, and the final paper for the OSSC candidates is scheduled for April 4, 2025.

Exam Timings and Schedule Details

March 21, 2025 (Friday): First Language Part-I (Composite Course) from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM

March 22, 2025 (Saturday): First Language Part-II (Composite Course) from 9:30 AM to 12:50 PM

March 24, 2025 (Monday): Second Language from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM

March 26, 2025 (Wednesday): Mathematics from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM

March 28, 2025 (Friday): Science Part-I Physical Science from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM

March 29, 2025 (Saturday): Science Part-II Biological Science from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM

April 2, 2025 (Wednesday): Social Studies from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM

April 3, 2025 (Thursday): OSSC Main Language Paper-I (Sanskrit & Arabic) from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM

April 4, 2025 (Friday): OSSC Main Language Paper-II (Sanskrit & Arabic) from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Objective Paper: The objective paper (Part-B) in all subjects should be answered in the last half-hour of the exam, except for English and Science. In English, Part-B will be given alongside Part-A, and for Science subjects (Physical and Biological Science), Part-B must be answered in the last 15 minutes of the exam. Common Papers: All academic course subjects are the same for both SSC Academic Course and OSSC Course candidates. Public Holiday Clarification: The examinations will be conducted as per the specified time table, regardless of any public holiday or general holiday declared by the government for the dates mentioned in the time table. Correct Paper Combination: Candidates are advised to ensure they receive and answer the correct combination of question papers. If a candidate answers the wrong combination, their performance will be canceled. Examination Center: Candidates must appear at the examination center allotted by the Board. If a candidate appears at an unauthorized center, their performance will be canceled.

Preparations Underway

The Telangana Board has urged students to prepare thoroughly and adhere to the guidelines laid out in the timetable. The exams will be conducted in a strict and disciplined environment, and any deviations from the prescribed procedures may lead to disqualification.

Students and parents are advised to keep a close eye on official announcements for any updates or changes related to the examination schedule.