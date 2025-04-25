CBSE Result 2025: Expected Dates, How to Check, and What Students Need to Know

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to announce the results for Class 10 and Class 12 exams for 2025 in the coming weeks. After months of anticipation, students who appeared for the CBSE exams, conducted between February 15 and March 18, 2025, are eagerly awaiting their scores.

Here’s a comprehensive guide on the expected result dates, how to check the results, and other essential details to help students plan their next steps.

Based on historical trends and the current evaluation updates, the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results for 2025 are likely to be announced in the first or second week of May. The tentative dates for the results are between May 1 and May 10, 2025. While some speculation suggests that May 2 might be the official result date, CBSE has yet to confirm any specific date.

The evaluation process for the exams commenced soon after the completion of the board exams, and it is expected to wrap up by the end of April 2025. Once the evaluation process is complete, the board will begin compiling and declaring the results.

Looking at past years, CBSE usually releases results in the second week of May. In 2024, the Class 10 and Class 12 results were announced on May 13. The pass percentage for Class 10 was 93.60%, and for Class 12, it stood at 87.98%. In 2023, the results were declared on May 12, with a pass percentage of 93.12% for Class 10 and 87.33% for Class 12.

The results are expected to follow a similar timeline in 2025, with the overall pass percentage remaining comparable to previous years. However, student performance may vary depending on the difficulty level of the exams and individual preparation.

Also Read: UP Board Class 10 and 12 Results 2025: UPMSP to Announce Results Today; Know Where and How to Check

How to Check CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Results

Once the CBSE results are declared, students can access their results through multiple platforms to avoid website congestion. Here’s how:

CBSE Official Websites: Visit cbseresults.nic.in or results.cbse.nic.in.

Enter your roll number, school code, and date of birth to view the results. DigiLocker:

Students can check their digital marksheets through DigiLocker. To use this service, students must link their Aadhaar or mobile number to the platform. UMANG App:

The UMANG app provides a user-friendly interface to check the results. Students can download the app and check their results seamlessly. SMS Service:

For those with limited internet access, CBSE will offer an SMS facility. Students will need to send their roll number to a specific number (which will be announced closer to the result date). IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System):

In some regions, students can check their results through the IVRS system, available on CBSE’s official communication channels. Physical Marksheets from Schools:

While the online results are provisional, students will need to collect their official marksheets from their respective schools, which remain the authentic document for admissions.

Important Reminders

Provisional Online Results: CBSE online results are provisional, and students must obtain original marksheets from their schools.

CBSE online results are provisional, and students must obtain original marksheets from their schools. Revaluation and Compartment Exams: Students dissatisfied with their results can apply for revaluation within one to two weeks after the results are announced. The CBSE will also conduct compartment exams in July 2025 for students who have failed one or two subjects.

As over 44 lakh students across the country wait for their results, it is crucial for students to stay updated through official CBSE channels. Make sure to keep an eye on the official CBSE websites and other platforms for the latest news on result announcements and other important updates.