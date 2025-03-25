CBSE to Allow Basic Calculators in Class 12 Exams Starting 2025-26

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced several important reforms to improve the examination process for students, effective from the academic year 2025-26. These changes include the introduction of basic calculators for Class 12 board exams and the adoption of a digital evaluation system, marking a significant shift in the way exams and evaluations will be conducted.

Basic Calculators Allowed for Class 12 Board Exams

Starting from the academic year 2025-26, CBSE will allow students to use basic-level calculators during their Class 12 board exams. However, the use of advanced calculators with state-of-the-art technology will remain prohibited. The approved calculators will be limited to those with functions related to general arithmetic operations such as addition, subtraction, and multiplication. This move is designed to support students without compromising the integrity of the examination process.

Digital Evaluation System to Speed Up Results

In a bid to modernize the evaluation process, CBSE has decided to adopt an on-screen marking (OMS) system for evaluating board exam papers. Under this system, scanned question papers will be evaluated through specialized software, allowing for quicker result announcements. The pilot project will first be implemented for the science and maths supplementary examinations of classes 10 and 12, ensuring a smoother and more efficient evaluation process. Additionally, the software will also help in detecting any errors in the evaluation, ensuring accuracy.

Integration of Skill Acquisition in Curriculum

In a further bid to enhance learning, CBSE will introduce a new approach to skill acquisition across subjects starting from Class 10. This will involve combining subject expertise with industrial partnerships, enabling students to gain practical skills alongside their theoretical knowledge. This new policy is set to be implemented from the academic year 2026-27 and aims to better prepare students for real-world challenges by incorporating industry-specific skills into the curriculum.

In-Depth Reasoning Questions for Science and Social Studies

As part of these reforms, CBSE will also introduce in-depth reasoning topics in the examinations for science and social science subjects. These questions will test students’ analytical thinking and understanding of concepts at a deeper level. Exams for these subjects will be scheduled on the same day, after the completion of lessons, providing a more streamlined and structured approach to the academic year.

These reforms signify a major step forward in the CBSE’s ongoing efforts to improve the quality of education and assessment in Indian schools, providing students with a more holistic learning experience.