Israeli Military Admits Mistakenly Striking Red Cross Building in Gaza

The Israeli military has admitted to mistakenly striking a building in Gaza that belonged to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). The incident occurred in the city of Rafah, located in southern Gaza, after Israeli forces misidentified the building and perceived individuals inside as a threat.

Misidentification and Impact on ICRC Operations

According to a statement from the Israeli military, the strike occurred after troops identified suspects inside the building. However, a later inspection revealed the identification was incorrect, and the troops were unaware of the building’s affiliation with the ICRC at the time.

The ICRC confirmed in a statement that its office in Rafah was damaged by an explosive projectile, despite being clearly marked and previously notified to all parties involved. Fortunately, no staff members were injured in the attack. However, the incident has significantly impacted the ICRC’s ability to operate in Gaza. The organization runs a field hospital in Rafah and other facilities that treat casualties from ongoing Israeli strikes.

ICRC’s Response and Continued Humanitarian Challenges

The ICRC expressed strong condemnation of the attack on its premises, noting the unfortunate loss of contact with emergency medical technicians from the Palestine Red Crescent Society and the deaths and injuries among humanitarian workers in Gaza last week.

The violence escalated on Tuesday when Israel resumed air and ground attacks on Gaza, ending a two-month ceasefire with Hamas. Over 730 Palestinians have been killed as a result of the renewed Israeli strikes. In retaliation, Hamas has launched several rocket attacks targeting Israeli territory, most of which Israel claimed to have intercepted.

This incident highlights the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the challenges faced by international organizations working to provide aid in the region.