India Demands Pakistan Withdraw from Jammu and Kashmir and End Justifying Terrorism

India has once again called on Pakistan to vacate the illegally occupied territories in Jammu and Kashmir and cease its justifications for state-sponsored terrorism. This statement was made by India’s Permanent Representative, P. Harish, in response to Pakistan’s repeated attempts to raise the Kashmir issue at the United Nations Security Council.

India Asserts Jammu and Kashmir is Integral to India

During the UN debate on new peacekeeping realities, P. Harish firmly stated that Pakistan’s repeated references to Kashmir did not validate its illegal claims or justify its actions. He added that Pakistan must adhere to Security Council Resolution 47, which demands Pakistan’s withdrawal from Kashmir. The resolution, adopted on April 21, 1948, calls for Pakistan to pull out its forces and infiltrators from the region.

Harish emphasized that Jammu and Kashmir “was, is, and will always be an integral part of India.” He further advised Pakistan to refrain from diverting the Security Council’s focus with a divisive agenda.

Pakistan’s Plebiscite Demand Rejected by India

Earlier, Pakistan’s Junior Foreign Minister, Syed Tariq Fatemi, raised the issue of a plebiscite for Kashmir, suggesting that the UN should enforce its resolution on the matter. However, the 1948 Security Council resolution already stipulated that a plebiscite could only be held after Pakistan withdrew its forces from Kashmir—a condition Pakistan failed to meet.

India maintains that a plebiscite is no longer relevant, as the people of Kashmir have already expressed their allegiance to India through participation in elections and electing their own leaders.

UN Military Observer Group Irrelevant, Says India

Fatemi also referenced the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP), which was established in 1949 to monitor the ceasefire along the Line of Control. However, India has repeatedly downplayed the relevance of UNMOGIP, considering it a relic of history. The Shimla Agreement of 1972 declared Kashmir a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan, leaving no room for third-party involvement. India has also expelled UNMOGIP from its government-provided building in New Delhi.

India’s firm stance on Kashmir remains unchanged, and the country continues to assert its territorial integrity in the region.