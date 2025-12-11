CCTV Captures Man Brutally Assaulting Female Business Partner Inside Office, Video Goes Viral

A horrifying case of workplace violence has emerged from Rajkot, Gujarat, where a man allegedly brutally assaulted his female business partner inside their office. The incident, which occurred in June 2024 at The Spire-2 building near Shital Park, was captured on CCTV and surfaced online recently, triggering widespread outrage.

A complaint was formally registered on December 9, following which the police launched a detailed investigation.

Accused Identified as Maulik Nadpara

Police identified the accused as Maulik Nadpara, who allegedly attacked the woman when she asked him to focus more on the business, which was reportedly declining.

According to the complaint, the woman had taken a ₹60 lakh loan to start a packaging products business with Nadpara. Their office was set up in The Spire-2 building on Rajkot’s 150-Feet Ring Road.

CCTV Shows Repeated Assaults

The chilling CCTV footage shows:

The woman sitting on a chair inside the office

Nadpara suddenly attacking her

Pulling her off the chair by her hair

Grabbing her throat and dragging her to the floor

According to the woman’s statement, the accused:

Kicked and punched her

Hit her with a plastic pipe

Continued to assault her until she collapsed

Another CCTV clip revealed an even more disturbing scene—Nadpara thrashing the woman in front of her daughter, again holding her by the throat and striking her multiple times.

Police Take Swift Action

After the woman filed the complaint at University Police Station, Rajkot Police immediately launched an investigation.

The accused, Maulik Nadpara, has since been arrested, and officials stated that a thorough inquiry is underway.

Authorities are examining:

All CCTV recordings

Statements from the victim and witnesses

Business-related documents

Financial disputes leading to the altercation

The case is being treated as a serious criminal assault and domestic workplace violence incident.

The Rajkot CCTV assault case has shocked the state, raising urgent concerns about workplace safety, women’s security, and escalating violence within business partnerships.

Munsif News 24×7 will continue to update readers as the investigation progresses and legal action unfolds.