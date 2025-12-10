Pakistan Army’s DG ISPR Winking at Female Journalist During Press Interaction Video Goes Viral on Social Media

Munsif News 24×7: A major controversy has erupted in Pakistan after Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry, Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), was caught on camera winking at a female journalist during a press interaction. The incident has triggered widespread criticism across social media and political circles.

The moment occurred when journalist Absa Komal questioned former Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding allegations that he posed a threat to national security and was under surveillance influenced by Delhi’s interests. She asked whether these claims had any validity—either in the past or possibly in the future.

General Chaudhry responded by dismissing the claims and went so far as to label Imran Khan “a mental patient,” before making a controversial wink at the journalist. The clip went viral within hours, raising questions over professionalism and the conduct of Pakistan’s military communication leadership.

Public Reaction: Debate Over Democracy and Military Influence

The viral video sparked an intense debate, with critics stating:

“There is no democracy in Pakistan.”

“The PMO has become a puppet.”

“Such behavior from a top Army spokesperson is unacceptable.”

Commentators also expressed concern that the exchange reflected deeper issues within Pakistan’s civil-military relationship and the shrinking space for journalists.

General Chaudhry further alleged that individuals who met Imran Khan in jail were “spreading poison against the Pakistan Army,” adding fuel to ongoing political tensions in the country.

Why the Incident Matters

The controversy surrounding the DG ISPR winking at a female journalist comes at a sensitive time for Pakistan, with:

Political polarization at its peak

The military under scrutiny for its role in governance

Press freedom concerns growing internationally

Many observers argue that even a subtle gesture such as a wink carries significant implications in such a tense political environment.