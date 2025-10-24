Centre announces new helpline number for POSHAN, PMMVY schemes

New Delhi: The Ministry of Women and Child Development on Friday announced a change in the toll-free helpline number for POSHAN and the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY).

The new number will make it easier for citizens to remember and access support services.

“The new helpline number 1515 will be live from November 1, replacing the existing number 14408,” the Ministry said.

“This change has been introduced to simplify recall and improve accessibility for beneficiaries seeking assistance under POSHAN and PMMVY schemes,” it added.

The Ministry noted that as the integration is in process, users may experience a brief transition period.

“During this time, if callers are unable to connect to the new number 1515, they are advised to continue using the old number 14408,” it said.

POSHAN Abhiyaan was launched in 2018 to address the rising concern of malnutrition among pregnant women, lactating mothers, and young children.

Notably, the Poshan Maah initiative, under the Poshan Abhiyaan, has significantly advanced India’s fight against malnutrition. It has played a key role in building a healthier and stronger nation through nutrition, reducing stunting among children.

On the other hand, the PMMVY scheme — launched in 2010 and then renamed in 2017 — provides financial assistance to support nutritious diets and improve health-seeking behaviour amongst pregnant women and lactating mothers, and also promotes positive attitudes toward the girl child.

The PMMVY offers cash incentives as partial compensation for wage loss to enable mothers to rest before and after the delivery of the first child.

It is a centrally sponsored scheme under Mission Shakti’s sub-scheme ‘Samarthya’, and provides direct financial assistance through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode.

Under PMMVY, a cash incentive of Rs 5,000 is provided in two instalments for the first child, and Rs 6,000 is provided in one instalment post-birth for the second girl child.

Noting that it “remains committed to ensuring smooth communication and uninterrupted support for all beneficiaries across the country,” the Ministry stated that the new helplines “will continue to serve as a single point of contact for queries, information, and support related to POSHAN and PMMVY”.