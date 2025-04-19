Centre Faces Criticism for Silence on Kancha Gachibowli Forest Demolition in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A major political and environmental controversy has erupted after the Congress-led Telangana government allegedly razed 100 acres of forest land adjacent to the University of Hyderabad (UoH).

Despite nationwide outrage, the Central government’s silence has drawn sharp criticism from environmentalists, legal experts, and civil society members.

400 Bulldozers Deployed, Forest Razed in 3-Day Operation

Reports claim that nearly 400 bulldozers were deployed in a round-the-clock demolition drive over three days to clear forest land near UoH. The action, reportedly carried out without proper permissions, has triggered allegations of forest, wildlife, and financial law violations. Students protesting the demolition were lathi-charged, and the university campus was cordoned off for several days.

Supreme Court Intervenes, Issues Stay Orders

The Supreme Court of India took suo motu cognisance of the issue and issued stay orders on all ongoing activities. The court has directed the restoration of damaged forest land and warned state officials of possible imprisonment for non-compliance. In a damning 69-page report, the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) cited illegal land transfers, environmental breaches, and potential commercial exploitation of the land.

Centre’s Inaction Sparks Allegations of Double Standards

Despite the gravity of the case and the Supreme Court’s intervention, central agencies such as the ED, CBI, Income Tax Department, and the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) have not taken any concrete action. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi has publicly criticized the Congress government’s actions, ministries under his administration remain non-committal and inactive.

Critics are questioning the Centre’s apparent double standards, pointing to previous swift responses in cases involving minor financial scams and even a viral pet video. “Why this silence on an issue involving massive environmental destruction and legal violations?” asked a political analyst.

Political Fallout and Legal Consequences Loom

Legal experts believe that if fully prosecuted, the officials and stakeholders involved in the Kancha Gachibowli demolition case could face jail terms of up to 40 years. Even local BJP leaders in Telangana are questioning the lack of action from Delhi, stating it undermines their credibility in opposing the state government.