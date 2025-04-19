Hyderabad: Siblings Arrested for Assaulting Woman Shopkeeper Over Ice-Cream Dispute

Hyderabad: The Ghatkesar police on Friday arrested two men for allegedly abusing and assaulting a woman shopkeeper following a dispute over the quality of ice-cream sold at her store in Aushapur, Ghatkesar.

Dispute Over Ice-Cream Quality Turns Violent

According to police reports, the accused — M. Rajashekar and M. Kiran, both siblings — had purchased ice-cream from a local grocery shop on Thursday. Unhappy with the product, which they claimed was of low quality, the duo returned to confront the woman who runs the store.

The disagreement quickly escalated into a heated argument, during which the men allegedly verbally abused and physically assaulted the woman.

Police Respond After Complaint from Victim

Following the incident, the woman lodged a complaint with the Ghatkesar Police Station, prompting immediate action. A case has been registered against the two suspects under relevant sections of the IPC pertaining to assault, criminal intimidation, and outraging the modesty of a woman.

Investigation Underway

Ghatkesar police have launched a thorough investigation and have assured that strict action will be taken. Authorities have also urged citizens to address consumer grievances through proper legal channels instead of resorting to violence.