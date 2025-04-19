Hyderabad: Seven Transgender Persons Held for Public Nuisance in Meerpet

Hyderabad: In a late-night operation on Thursday, the Meerpet police, along with the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU), apprehended seven transgender individuals on charges of creating public nuisance in various areas under the Meerpet Police Station limits.

Raids Conducted at Public Hotspots in Meerpet

According to police officials, special teams were formed to monitor reported nuisance activities in the locality. The raids were conducted at RCI Road, Mandamallamma X Road, and other areas known as hotspots for repeated public complaints.

During the operation, the police alleged that the individuals were exposing themselves and making obscene gestures, causing inconvenience and discomfort to the public. Authorities acted based on complaints from local residents and commuters.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Case Registered for Public Indecency

The arrested individuals have been booked under relevant sections of the IPC pertaining to public nuisance and indecent behavior in public places. Police have stated that further investigation is underway to determine if there are any organized groups involved.

Also Read: Hyderabad Worker Dies After Wall Collapses at Dulapally Construction Site

Meerpet Police Urge Citizens to Report Public Nuisance

The Meerpet Police Department has encouraged citizens to come forward and report any instances of public indecency or harassment, assuring prompt action to maintain public order and safety in the area.