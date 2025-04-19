Hyderabad: Worker Dies After Wall Collapses at Dulapally Construction Site

Hyderabad: A tragic accident occurred late Friday evening at a construction site in Dulapally, Petbasheerabad, resulting in the death of a 55-year-old construction worker after a compound wall collapsed.

Worker Identified as Kompally Resident Chennaiah

The deceased has been identified as Chennaiah, a 55-year-old resident of Kompally. He was engaged in construction work at a newly started multi-storied building site when the mishap took place.

Wall Collapsed Suddenly, Causing Fatal Injuries

According to preliminary reports, Chennaiah was working near a recently constructed compound wall when it unexpectedly gave way. Bricks and mortar fell directly on him, causing multiple grievous injuries. Despite immediate rescue efforts by his fellow workers, Chennaiah died on the spot.

Police Investigation Underway

The Petbasheerabad Police have initiated an investigation into the incident. Authorities are trying to ascertain if construction norms and safety measures were followed at the site. The body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Safety Concerns at Hyderabad Construction Sites

This incident brings to light growing concerns over safety protocols at under-construction sites across Hyderabad. With construction activity booming, especially in suburban areas like Dulapally, strict enforcement of safety standards is imperative to prevent such tragedies.