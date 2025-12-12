Centre releases over Rs 717 crore to strengthen rural local bodies in Maharashtra

New Delhi: The Union Government has released Rs 717.17 crore to strengthen rural local bodies in Maharashtra as part of the the first instalment of untied grants for the financial year 2025-26 under the 15th Finance Commission, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj on Friday.

The funds have been released to duly elected and eligible rural local bodies in the state, covering two district panchayats (Zilla Parishads), 15 block panchayats (panchayat samitis) and 26,544 gram panchayats.

The government, through Ministry of Panchayati Raj and Ministry of Jal Shakti (Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation), recommends release of 15th Finance Commission grants to states for Panchayati Raj Institutions, which are then released by the Ministry of Finance. The allocated grants are recommended and released in two instalments in a financial year.

Untied Grants may be utilised by panchayati raj institutions and rural local bodies to meet location-specific needs under the 29 subjects listed in the Eleventh Schedule, excluding salaries and establishment costs.

Tied grants can be used for the basic services of sanitation and maintenance of ODF (open defecation-free) status, and this should include management and treatment of household waste, and human excreta and faecal sludge management in particular. These grants can also be used for the supply of drinking water, rainwater harvesting and water recycling.

The Centre, earlier in November this year, released over Rs 223 crore for rural local bodies in Assam and another Rs 444.38 crore to strengthen panchayats in bodies in Odisha as part of the 15th Finance Commission grants.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Panchayati Raj has launched initiatives such as SabhaSaar — an AI-powered tool for recording and summarising Gram Sabha proceedings, SVAMITVA for digital land mapping and property rights, eGramSwaraj for integrated online planning, accounting and monitoring.

Besides, Gram Manchitra has been rolled out for geo-spatial planning.These platforms not only improve transparency and efficiency but also empower citizens to participate more actively in local governance.