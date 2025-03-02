Chamoli Avalanche: Rescue Efforts Continue for 4 Missing Workers

Chamoli: Rescue operations have resumed in Uttarakhand’s Mana region, as improved weather conditions have allowed teams to intensify their search for the four missing workers trapped after an avalanche struck Chamoli.

Helicopters have been deployed to assist in the ongoing mission.

The Avalanche and Initial Rescue Efforts

The avalanche, which hit Mana village on Friday night, initially trapped 55 workers. Thanks to swift and coordinated efforts by security forces, including the Army, ITBP, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), 46 workers were successfully rescued. Unfortunately, four workers lost their lives in the disaster.

Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari provided an update, stating, “The operation has resumed. Four people are still missing, and the search for them is underway. Heli rescue operations have resumed from the Jyotirmath helipad as weather conditions have improved.”

Ongoing Search and Rescue Operations

Tiwari informed that security forces, including the Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), have been present at the avalanche site since early morning. He expressed hope that the missing workers would be rescued soon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are closely monitoring the situation, with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami leading the rescue efforts and issuing necessary directives.

Status of the Missing Workers

Of the five initially missing workers, one, identified as Sunil Kumar from Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, safely returned home. The remaining four workers are still unaccounted for, prompting an intense search operation involving sniffer dogs and aerial surveillance.

Chief Minister Dhami has been receiving continuous updates from Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman and Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari. Dhami has ordered an exhaustive search to locate the missing workers, reinforcing the state’s commitment to rescue and relief operations.

Advanced Search Methods Deployed

On Sunday, advanced search methods such as Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR), thermal imaging cameras, and victim location cameras will be deployed to enhance detection efforts.

Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman reported that 24 workers were transported from the Army hospital in Mana to Joshimath for medical treatment. Two critically injured workers were referred to AIIMS Rishikesh. Tragically, one worker succumbed to injuries in Joshimath.

Coordination and Communication Efforts

The District Magistrate has instructed the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to contact the families of the missing workers. While officials confirmed that Sunil Kumar had safely returned home, the search for the remaining four workers continues.

By late Saturday evening, eight containers buried under the avalanche were discovered, but no workers were found inside.

Avalanche Details and Immediate Response

The avalanche struck between 5:30 and 6:00 AM on Friday, engulfing a worker’s camp situated between Mana and Badrinath. A total of 55 workers, employed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), were buried under the snow inside eight containers and a shed. The Indian Army and paramilitary forces promptly launched rescue efforts, saving 33 workers by Friday evening.

Chief Minister Dhami immediately took action, overseeing relief operations from the State Emergency Operations Center of the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA).

Challenges and Continued Rescue Operations

The massive rescue effort has involved multiple agencies, including the Army, ITBP, NDRF, SDRF, BRO, Health Department, local administrative bodies, Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA), and the Indian Air Force. However, bad weather, snowfall, and darkness temporarily halted operations.

With improved weather conditions on Saturday morning, the Indian Army and ITBP resumed their search. District Disaster Management Officer N.K. Joshi led the renewed mission, and the rescue efforts included six helicopters—three from the Indian Army Aviation, two from the Indian Air Force, and one civil helicopter.

Military and Government Support

The Indian Army also deployed a drone-based Intelligent Buried Object Detection system to assist in locating trapped individuals in the avalanche-hit region. Military officials, including Lt. Gen. Anindya Sengupta and Lt. Gen. D.G. Mishra, visited the site to oversee operations. Lt. Gen. Sengupta reported that the Badrinath-Joshimath highway remained blocked at multiple locations due to heavy snow, restricting movement.

Chief Minister Dhami visited the affected area near Mana to inspect the rescue and relief efforts. He interacted with evacuated workers and received briefings from military and administrative officials involved in the mission.

Government Support and Future Actions

In a post on X, Chief Minister Dhami assured that the government remains committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of those impacted by the disaster. He conducted an aerial survey and ensured the rapid mobilisation of resources. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also personally spoke with Dhami, pledging full support from the central government for the rescue mission.

While the rescue operation faces challenges due to difficult terrain and extreme weather conditions, the relentless efforts of the teams have provided hope. No additional casualties have been reported, and the focus remains on locating the missing workers.