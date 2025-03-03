Champions Trophy: ‘Exceptional’ Chakaravarthy Has Been a Match-Winner, Says Kumble

Anil Kumble Praises Varun Chakaravarthy’s Performance

Dubai: Legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble has lauded Varun Chakaravarthy for his outstanding performance in India’s 44-run win over New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy. Chakaravarthy’s 5-42 spell at the Dubai International Stadium helped India finish as Group A toppers and showcased his match-winning abilities.

Chakaravarthy’s Impact Over the Last 1.5 Years

Kumble highlighted how Chakaravarthy has consistently delivered match-winning performances for teams like Tamil Nadu, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and India in T20Is. The wrist-spinner was a late addition to India’s Champions Trophy squad, replacing Yashasvi Jaiswal, but has proven to be a valuable asset.

“I think Varun has been exceptional in the last 1-1.5 years, consistently winning matches for whichever team he has played for, whether it’s Tamil Nadu, KKR, or India in T20Is. Now, getting an opportunity in ODIs, this certainly augurs well for India,” Kumble told ESPNcricinfo.

Chakaravarthy’s Game-Changing Spell Against New Zealand

Chakaravarthy’s five-wicket haul dismantled the New Zealand batting lineup. His key dismissals included:

Will Young (bowled)

(bowled) Glenn Phillips (caught in the middle overs)

(caught in the middle overs) Michael Bracewell (consecutive over dismissal)

(consecutive over dismissal) Mitchell Santner (trapped)

(trapped) Matt Henry (dismissed on the very next ball)

India’s Spin Dominance Could Trouble Australia

With India set to face Australia in the Champions Trophy semi-final on Tuesday, Kumble believes that the four-pronged spin attack could pose serious challenges for the Australian batting lineup.

“If this is the kind of pitch India will continue to play on in Dubai, then this four-pronged spin attack would be really a challenge for any team. Australia would find it extremely difficult to maneuver these four spinners,” Kumble concluded.