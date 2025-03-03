Champions Trophy: Kohli vs Zampa Duel to Be a Key Battle, Says Rayudu

Kohli-Zampa Face-Off in Champions Trophy Semifinal

Dubai: Former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu has highlighted the much-anticipated clash between Virat Kohli and Australia’s Adam Zampa as a key battle to watch in the Champions Trophy semifinal at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.

With Zampa dismissing Kohli five times in ODIs since 2017, this contest is expected to play a crucial role on the slow pitches of Dubai. Additionally, Kohli has struggled against leg-spinners in 2024, scoring only 37 runs at a strike rate of 48.68 while being dismissed five times.

Rayudu’s Take on Kohli’s Challenge

Speaking to JioHotstar, Rayudu stated, “It’s going to be Adam Zampa versus Virat Kohli (a key battle in the semi-final). Virat has struggled a bit against leg-spinners lately, but the kind of form he has shown in this tournament will serve him well against Australia.”

Also Read: Virat Kohli Wins ‘Fielder of the Match’ Medal After India’s Victory Over New Zealand in Champions Trophy

Kohli’s Form and Recent Setback

In India’s last match against New Zealand, Kohli was dismissed for 11 runs in his landmark 300th ODI, courtesy of a sensational catch by Glenn Phillips at backward point. Despite showing intent, luck didn’t favor him.

Rayudu acknowledged this, saying, “The intent was there, and expectations were high. You could see in his eyes that he was focused, hungry for a big score. On big occasions, Virat Kohli usually rises to the challenge and gives us those celebratory moments.”

Can Kohli Deliver in the Semifinal?

With India eyeing a spot in the final, fans hope Kohli will deliver a match-winning performance in the high-stakes clash. Rayudu believes Kohli’s hunger will fuel him for a big knock. “Hopefully, he converts this hunger into a big innings in the semi-finals. We all want to see him at his best, and he has our full support. Glenn Phillips just spoilt the party,” he concluded.