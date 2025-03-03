Virat Kohli Wins ‘Fielder of the Match’ Medal After India’s Victory Over New Zealand in Champions Trophy

Dubai: Indian cricket star Virat Kohli was awarded the prestigious ‘Fielder of the Match’ medal for his exceptional fielding performance in India’s decisive victory over New Zealand in their final group stage match of the Champions Trophy on Sunday. Kohli’s all-around contribution in the field played a crucial role in India’s 44-run win over the Kiwis, ensuring they topped Group A in the tournament.

India’s Victory Secures Top Spot in Group A

India’s impressive win, guided by Varun Chakaravarthy’s brilliant five-wicket haul, propelled them to the top of Group A, with the team finishing the group stage on a high note. With the win, India now prepares to face Australia in the first semi-final, scheduled for Tuesday in Dubai. On the other hand, New Zealand will take on South Africa in Lahore on Wednesday in their semi-final clash.

Virat Kohli’s Historic Milestone and Fielder of the Match Award

In the landmark match, Kohli celebrated his 300th ODI, becoming only the seventh Indian player to achieve this milestone, joining cricket legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, MS Dhoni, Mohammad Azharuddin, Sourav Ganguly, and Yuvraj Singh. However, Kohli’s momentous match didn’t yield a big score as he was dismissed by Matt Henry for just 11 runs. Kohli’s solid cut shot was caught spectacularly by Glenn Phillips at backward point, leaving the Indian captain and his fans stunned.

Kohli’s Fielding and India’s Team Effort Recognized

Despite the early dismissal, Kohli’s impact in the field did not go unnoticed. Following the win, India’s fielding coach T Dilip addressed the team in the dressing room, praising their collective efforts. Dilip highlighted the fielding performance of several players, naming Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, and Kohli as standout fielders. Patel’s superb catch and Iyer’s positioning were commended, but Kohli’s proactive fielding, including his crucial dives and contributions, earned him the ‘Fielder of the Match’ award.

“I thought different faces of the game; the way we squeezed in when Mitchell came in, and he couldn’t rotate the strike. The way the bullet throws came from the outfield… the way these players stamped their authority on the field,” Dilip said in a video posted by the BCCI.

Shreyas Iyer Leads with the Bat for India

While Kohli’s milestone match didn’t result in a significant contribution with the bat, Shreyas Iyer played a pivotal role in India’s total score of 249/9 in 50 overs. Iyer top-scored with a well-crafted 79, while Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya also contributed with knocks of 42 and 45, respectively, ensuring India posted a challenging total for New Zealand.

India’s Next Challenge: Semi-final Clash with Australia

With the group stages behind them, India now turns its attention to the semi-final against Australia, where they will aim to continue their strong form and make a push for the Champions Trophy title. The match promises to be an exciting contest between two cricketing powerhouses, with India hoping to build on their momentum from the group stage.