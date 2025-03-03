Tabu Aces Her Selfie Game with Stunning Mirror Shot

Bollywood actress Tabu has once again taken her selfie skills to the next level, impressing fans with a picture-perfect mirror selfie. The actress, known for her natural beauty and elegance, posted the image on her Instagram stories, where she can be seen holding her phone in front of a mirror. In the shot, the camera lenses are prominently visible in the foreground, while Tabu’s face, partially obscured by the phone, reflects in the mirror.

With a soft smile and a relaxed, effortless expression, Tabu radiates charm, while the dim yellow lighting gives the picture a warm golden glow.

Tabu’s Travel Diaries and Photography Skills Shine Through

Last week, Tabu also impressed her followers with her photography skills. The actress shared a series of breathtaking images taken during her travels to Mumbai, Budapest, Koh Samui, and New York. One of the photographs included another stunning mirror selfie, showcasing her impeccable camera skills. Along with the images, Tabu posted several hashtags such as #Cameralove, #PhotographyFeed, #Mumbai, #Budapest, #KohSamui, and #NewYork, capturing the essence of her travels.

Upcoming Projects and Film Appearances

On the professional front, Tabu is gearing up for her role in the upcoming horror comedy, Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Asrani. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film is one of her highly anticipated releases. Tabu shared the announcement on social media with a picture of the clapperboard for Bhooth Bangla, captioning the post: “Hum yahan bandh hain (We are locked inside).”

While Tabu will not be returning for the sequel of the 2019 film De De Pyaar De, actors Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh will reprise their roles from the original movie. The sequel will once again explore the comedic chaos of an NRI man falling for a woman much younger than him, bringing together family members and ex-spouses.

Tabu’s Latest Film Appearance: Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

Tabu was last seen in the romantic thriller Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, written and directed by Neeraj Pandey. The film, which also stars Ajay Devgn, marks the ninth collaboration between the two actors. Alongside Jimmy Sheirgill, Shantanu Maheshwari, and Saiee Manjrekar, Tabu’s performance in this film continues to be praised by audiences and critics alike.

With her captivating selfies and successful film projects, Tabu remains a top figure in the Bollywood industry, continuing to charm her fans with both her beauty and acting prowess.