Egypt Urges Full Implementation of Gaza Ceasefire Agreement

Egypt’s Foreign Minister, Badr Abdelatty, has emphasized the critical importance of fully implementing the ongoing ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel in Gaza. Speaking at a joint press conference in Cairo with European Commissioner for the Mediterranean, Dubravka Suica, Abdelatty reiterated the need to move forward with the second phase of the agreement, following the successful completion of the first phase.

“Now that the first phase has been completed, we must begin discussions for the second phase. Our ultimate goal is to sustain the ceasefire and achieve a lasting peace,” Abdelatty stated. He underscored Egypt’s role in facilitating negotiations and ensuring the continuation of the ceasefire, as well as the delivery of essential humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Condemnation of Israeli Decision to Halt Humanitarian Aid

Abdelatty also condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision to stop the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza. He called the use of aid as a tool of collective punishment and starvation “unacceptable” and a clear violation of international humanitarian law. His comments come amid growing concerns over the dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where the ongoing conflict has caused severe hardship for civilians.

Egypt’s Role in Ceasefire Coordination and Humanitarian Efforts

Egypt is actively coordinating with the United States and Qatar, hosting delegations, and engaging in intensive discussions to ensure the full implementation of the ceasefire agreement. Abdelatty reaffirmed Egypt’s commitment to securing a sustainable truce, facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid, and continuing negotiations on the second phase of the agreement.

“We are working tirelessly to ensure the sustainability of the ceasefire and to initiate the next phase of discussions,” he said, adding that Egypt’s diplomatic efforts remain focused on securing peace and stability in the region.

The Path to Long-Term Stability in the Region

In his address, Abdelatty also stressed that the establishment of a Palestinian state is essential for achieving long-term security and stability in the Middle East. He called on Europe to play a significant role, both politically and economically, in supporting the reconstruction of Gaza and ensuring lasting peace.

Current Status of the Gaza Ceasefire Agreement

Since the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas began on January 19, it has brought some respite after more than 15 months of deadly conflict in Gaza. The first phase of the agreement concluded on Saturday, with both sides agreeing to a temporary pause in hostilities.

Hamas has expressed readiness to begin negotiations for the second phase, but Israel has proposed extending the first phase until after the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and the Jewish Passover holiday, which ends on April 20. Under a proposal outlined by US envoy Steve Witkoff, Hamas would release half of the hostages on the first day of the ceasefire, with the remainder freed at the end of the period if a permanent ceasefire is reached.

As the situation continues to unfold, the international community remains focused on ensuring the full implementation of the ceasefire and addressing the broader issues of peace and reconstruction in the region.