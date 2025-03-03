Gazans Face Heightened Anxiety as Ceasefire Talks Stall During Ramadan

The Gaza Strip, still reeling from 15 months of intense Israeli airstrikes, entered this year’s holy month of Ramadan under heavy strain and sorrow. While Muslims around the world embrace Ramadan with prayer and celebration, the situation in Gaza is markedly different. The once-thriving streets of Gaza are now a scene of destruction and grief, leaving its residents with little to celebrate.

Ruins and Destruction Define Ramadan in Gaza

Gaza’s streets are unrecognizable, as rubble from destroyed homes stands as a grim reminder of the devastation. The smell of death, gunpowder, and decay hangs heavily in the air. With the first phase of the ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian groups concluding on Saturday and the uncertainty surrounding the start of the second phase, Gazans are living in constant fear that the war could erupt again at any moment.

“We are living in a constant state of anxiety. Every day without shelling brings temporary relief, but the fear of more attacks is always present,” said Om Mohammed al-Najjar, a resident from Khan Younis, southern Gaza. She lost her home during the recent bombings and expressed that Ramadan, traditionally a time of peace, has brought no peace to Gaza.

Ramadan Memories Replaced by Loss and Fear

For many Gaza residents, Ramadan once meant family gatherings, festive decorations, and shared meals. Mohammed Al-Dahdouh, a father of four from Gaza City, remembered how his family used to decorate their home with colorful lanterns and enjoy traditional dishes like maqluba and qatayef. “Ramadan used to mean laughter, family meals, and the aroma of delicious food. Now, there’s no home, no table, just a small tent and barely enough food,” he shared.

Al-Dahdouh’s family, like many others in Gaza, is struggling to cling to life, despite the hardships. “We love life, and we have the right to live in peace and safety,” he added.

The Impact of War on Families in Gaza

The war’s toll is not only physical but emotional. Suzanne Abdel-Ati, who lost her entire family during the conflict, now finds herself alone with only two surviving children. “During the war, the army killed my entire family, and now I am left with only two children,” she said quietly, reflecting on the pain of losing loved ones. Her memories of Ramadan, once filled with family gatherings to break the fast, now only evoke sorrow as her family rests beneath the earth.

Tasaheel Nassar, a mother who lost her husband, brothers, and parents in an Israeli airstrike, expressed the profound sadness that overshadows this Ramadan. “There are no lanterns, no decorations, no bustling markets. Only the silence of death and the smell of destruction,” Nassar explained, her voice heavy with grief.

Fighting for Hope Amid Despair

Despite the overwhelming loss, some Gazans refuse to surrender to despair. Arkan Radi, 35, from Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, and his friends have put up small Ramadan decorations in their tent. While the decorations may not change their circumstances, Radi hopes they will offer some comfort to his children. “It’s not a solution, but it’s a message that we are still here, still holding on to life, even in the darkest times,” he said.

As the ceasefire talks stall and the future remains uncertain, Gazans continue to face a Ramadan marked by suffering, loss, and an enduring sense of fear and hope.