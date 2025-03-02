Pakistan Reports Sixth Polio Case of 2025, Raising Concerns Over Virus Resurgence

Islamabad: Pakistan’s National Institute of Health (NIH) has confirmed the sixth polio case in the country for 2025, following reports from the Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication. The latest case was detected in District Thatta, Sindh, marking the fourth polio case from the province and further adding to concerns over the resurgence of the virus.

This new case follows a series of polio detections in the country, with growing fears of a potential outbreak. The confirmation of the case has sparked further debate, especially after a controversial incident in Punjab last month. Officials in the province initially rejected the detection of a polio case, claiming the child in question showed no neurological defects.

Controversy Surrounding Punjab Polio Case

In a press conference on Friday, Punjab’s Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Khawaja Imran Nazeer, disputed the recent polio case detection in the province. He asserted that the child had been examined by doctors and found free of neurological issues, suggesting the case should not be categorized as polio.

However, dismissing these claims, a senior official at the National Institute of Health (NIH), speaking on the condition of anonymity, stated that a qualified doctor had initially suspected polio after applying standard diagnostic procedures. The official further noted that the National Reference Laboratory isolated wild poliovirus from the child’s stool sample, confirming the infection.

Need for Vigilance and Scientific Approach

The NIH official emphasized the importance of following scientific norms to stay ahead of the virus and mitigate risks. “For all practical purposes, it’s a confirmed polio case and needs to be tackled accordingly,” the official stressed, calling for vigilance and action rather than engaging in unproductive debates.

Polio Resurgence in Pakistan and Global Response

Pakistan continues to face challenges in eradicating polio, with new cases emerging in recent weeks. The country’s ongoing struggle contrasts sharply with its neighbor, India, which was officially declared polio-free on March 27, 2014. India’s achievement has been hailed as a global success story in public health.

Despite political differences, India has extended an offer of full cooperation to Pakistan in its efforts to eliminate polio, acknowledging the issue as a “cause for concern.”

As Pakistan fights to control the spread of polio, international and national health authorities are urging continued vigilance and robust vaccination efforts to protect children and prevent further cases.