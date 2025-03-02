Israel says stopping entry of all aid, supplies into Gaza Strip

Israel: On Sunday, Israel announced that it would halt the entry of all goods and supplies into the Gaza Strip. This decision came after the expiration of the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire, which had included a surge in humanitarian aid.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s office did not provide further details on the decision, but warned of potential “additional consequences” if Hamas does not accept a proposed extension of the ceasefire.

Ceasefire and Humanitarian Aid

The first phase of the ceasefire, which expired on Saturday, included provisions for humanitarian assistance to flow into Gaza. However, the second phase of negotiations, which would see Hamas release dozens of hostages in exchange for an Israeli pullout and a lasting ceasefire, has not yet been finalized. The Israeli government has expressed its support for a proposal to extend the first phase of the ceasefire, which would extend through Ramadan and Passover until April 20.

US Proposal for Ceasefire Extension

According to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office, the proposal to extend the ceasefire came from Steve Witkoff, the Trump administration’s Mideast envoy. Under this proposal, Hamas would release half of the hostages on the first day of the agreement, with the remaining hostages released once a permanent ceasefire agreement is reached.

As of now, there has been no official comment from the United States, Egypt, or Qatar, who have been mediating the ongoing negotiations between Israel and Hamas for over a year. Additionally, Hamas has yet to respond to the proposal.

The situation remains tense as both sides continue to negotiate the terms of the ceasefire, with the humanitarian situation in Gaza becoming more dire by the day.