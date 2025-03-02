Syrians Begin Fasting During First Ramazan Without Assad Family Rule in Decades

Damascus: A Historic Ramazan in Syria Amid Political Change. This Ramazan marks a significant shift in Syria, as it is the first time in decades that the country is observing the holy month without the Assad family rule.

As Muslims began fasting on Saturday, a noticeable difference was seen in the capital, Damascus, where some restaurants and coffee shops remained closed during the day, while others continued to operate as usual.

New Government Regulations Amid Ramazan

Syria’s interim Ministry of Religious Endowments reportedly called for all food establishments to close during the day, warning that individuals who violate the fasting rules by eating or drinking in public could face punishments, including up to three months in jail. However, no official decree from the government was issued regarding this matter.

In contrast to the previous regime’s stance, where eating in public was allowed during Ramazan, many citizens are now choosing to refrain from eating or drinking in public, fearing potential repercussions under the new Islamist government.

End of Assad Family Rule and the Rise of New Leadership

The shift in policy follows the fall of President Bashar al-Assad’s secular government in December, after insurgents, led by the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), overthrew the 54-year Assad dynasty. The new government under Ahmad al-Sharaa, a former insurgent leader, has led to concerns that Syria might evolve into an Islamic state, although al-Sharaa has promised to respect religious minorities.

This marks a new era for Syria, with significant changes in daily life, especially during the holy month of Ramazan. Interim Minister of Religious Affairs, Hussam Haj-Hussein, called this year’s Ramazan the “Ramazan of victory and liberation,” symbolizing both a political and spiritual transformation for Syrians.

Public Reactions to Ramazan in the New Political Era

Many Syrians expressed their feelings of change, with Damascus resident Munir Abdallah commenting that the strict enforcement of fasting rituals and the prohibition of publicly breaking the fast was a “good and respectable” practice, reflecting the full observance of Ramazan.

Ramazan’s Global Impact and Religious Solidarity

While Syria observes Ramazan under the new government, other countries around the world, including Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, and Kuwait, began their observance of the holy month on Saturday. The start of Ramazan is typically determined by the sighting of the crescent moon, and in some countries, it may differ slightly due to varying declarations by Islamic authorities.

Ramazan is not only a time for fasting but also a time of charity and community, as many organizations provide meals for those in need. In Iraq, the Sheikh Abdulqadir al Gailani Mosque in Baghdad has already prepared to serve 1,000 free meals per day to individuals coming to break their fast.

Looking Ahead to Eid al-Fitr

Ramazan concludes with Eid al-Fitr, a significant holiday in Islam, marking the end of fasting. As Syrians navigate their first Ramazan without Assad’s rule, the hope remains that the country can rebuild and find peace while embracing the spiritual significance of the holy month.