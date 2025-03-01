Champions Trophy: Heinrich Klassen to Captain South Africa as Markram Exits with Hamstring Issue

Markram Suffers Hamstring Discomfort, Klassen Takes Over

Karachi: South African wicketkeeper-batsman Heinrich Klassen has taken over as captain for the remainder of their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Group B match against England. Regular skipper Aiden Markram was forced off the field due to discomfort in his right hamstring and will only bat if necessary.

Broadcast visuals from the National Stadium in Karachi showed Markram exiting the field soon after making an exceptional diving save at mid-off. Cricket South Africa (CSA) later confirmed that Markram would not return for fielding as a precautionary measure.

“Aiden Markram is experiencing discomfort in his right hamstring. As a precaution, he will not field for the remainder of the innings and will bat only if required. Heinrich Klaasen will captain for the rest of the match,” CSA stated in an update.

South Africa’s Captaincy Shuffle Amidst Illness Concerns

Markram had originally stepped in as captain after regular skipper Temba Bavuma and opener Tony de Zorzi were ruled out due to illness. Their absence paved the way for Heinrich Klassen and Tristan Stubbs to be included in the playing eleven for the crucial match against England.

South Africa’s Semifinal Hopes Hang on England Clash

South Africa, currently placed second in Group B, needs a victory against England to confirm their place in the semifinals. Meanwhile, Australia has already secured a semifinal spot after their match against Afghanistan was abandoned due to rain at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

England, on the other hand, has already been eliminated from the tournament following losses to both Australia and Afghanistan.

Semifinal Matchups to be Decided After India vs. New Zealand Clash

The semifinal lineups will only be finalized after India and New Zealand face off in the final Group A match at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

As it stands, India will play their semifinal in Dubai on March 4, while the second semifinal will take place in Lahore on March 5.