Nasser Hussain Backs Harry Brook as England’s Next White-Ball Captain

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has expressed his support for Harry Brook to take over as England’s next white-ball captain, emphasizing the need for a swift transition. His comments follow Jos Buttler’s decision to step down from the role after England’s disappointing group-stage exit in the ICC Champions Trophy.

England’s Struggles Under Buttler

Jos Buttler, who took over from Eoin Morgan in 2022, has had a difficult stint as captain, losing 22 of his 34 ODIs in charge. England’s white-ball struggles have been evident, with:

A group-stage exit in the ICC Champions Trophy

A first-round elimination in the 2023 ODI World Cup

An unconvincing semi-final run in the 2024 T20 World Cup

Brook Seen as Natural Successor

Harry Brook, one of England’s brightest young stars, is widely regarded as the ideal candidate to take over the captaincy. Hussain believes England should not delay the decision if Brook is their preferred choice.

“Harry Brook is the obvious candidate to take over. He did it at the end of the summer against Australia,” Hussain told Sky Sports.

However, he acknowledged that England must weigh the pressure of captaincy against Brook’s busy schedule, which includes an India series at home, an Ashes away, and a T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

Short-Term Options vs. Long-Term Vision

Hussain suggested that England could opt for an interim captain such as James Vince, Sam Billings, or Lewis Gregory, who have domestic and franchise captaincy experience. However, he stressed the importance of looking forward rather than taking a short-term approach.

“If they think Brook is the next captain, they should go to him as soon as possible so he can start learning. But obviously, the caveat is that it will put a lot on his plate.”

Hussain Reflects on Buttler’s Decision to Step Down

Hussain acknowledged the emotional weight of Buttler’s decision, noting that stepping down from captaincy is never easy.

“It’s always very sad when an England captain has to step down, and you could see how emotional Jos was walking out. It’s the best job in the world until you have to give it away, and that moment really hurts,” he said.

Buttler’s Declining Form

Hussain also highlighted Buttler’s struggles with form since taking on the leadership role. The wicketkeeper-batsman has been England’s best white-ball player, but his performance has dipped significantly over the past two years.

“His form has declined significantly since becoming captain, especially in the last couple of years. The captaincy hasn’t provided enough balance to compensate for the runs he’s missing out on.”

With England facing crucial tournaments in the coming years, all eyes will be on the ECB’s decision regarding their next white-ball captain. Will Harry Brook step up, or will England opt for a stopgap solution?