Champions Trophy: NZ Pacer Sears Ruled Out with Hamstring Injury, Duffy Named Replacement

Auckland: New Zealand pacer Ben Sears has been ruled out of the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025, starting from February 19 in Pakistan, due to a hamstring injury, the New Zealand Cricket (NZC) confirmed on Friday.

Sears Suffers Hamstring Injury

“Sears felt some pain in his left hamstring during the team’s first training session in Karachi on Wednesday. A subsequent scan revealed a minor tear that would require at least two weeks of rehabilitation,” said the NZC in a statement.

Given the rehabilitation timeframe, it is unlikely that Sears would be available for New Zealand’s group-stage matches, with a potential return only for the final Group A match against India in Dubai. As a result, it was decided to rule him out for the tournament.

Jacob Duffy Replaces Sears

Jacob Duffy, who was already with the team for the ODI Tri-Series against Pakistan and South Africa, will replace Sears in the official Champions Trophy squad. The replacement required the approval of the Event Technical Committee, and the ICC has since approved Duffy’s inclusion as Sears’ replacement.

“The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 has approved Duffy as a replacement for Sears in the New Zealand squad,” the ICC said in a statement.

Head Coach’s Reaction to Sears’ Injury

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead expressed his disappointment over the news of Sears’ injury, stating, “We’re all really feeling for Ben. It’s always tough being ruled out of a major event at such a late stage, and it’s especially tough for Ben as it would have been his first major ICC event.”

Stead further added, “The timeframes for Ben to be fit meant he would likely miss most of the group stage, and given the short nature of the tournament, we felt it was appropriate to bring in a fully fit player ready to go.”

Duffy Ready for the Challenge

Stead also praised Duffy as a strong replacement for Sears, noting, “Jacob showed with his performances in the recent home series against Sri Lanka that he is more than capable at the international level. He’s been part of the squad for the ODI Tri-Series, so he’s acclimatised and fit, with plenty of experience in these conditions.”

“Duffy will also be experiencing his first senior ICC event, so it will be an exciting few weeks ahead for him,” Stead added.

New Zealand’s Champions Trophy Campaign

New Zealand will kick off their Champions Trophy campaign against the host nation, Pakistan, on February 19 in Karachi.