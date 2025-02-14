Rashmika Mandanna: “I Don’t Take My Life Too Seriously”

New Delhi: Known for her impressive performances and captivating screen presence, Rashmika Mandanna, affectionately called “Crushmika” by her fans, has gained significant popularity for her versatility.

However, the actress reveals that she doesn’t follow a set strategy when choosing films and adds that she doesn’t take her life too seriously, believing that one “divine power” is guiding her.

Rashmika’s Approach to Choosing Films

Rashmika, a top heroine in Indian cinema due to her roles in blockbusters like Geetha Govindam, Chamak, the Pushpa franchise, and Animal, shares her philosophy on film selection. Asked whether she considers the value a film will add to her career or vice versa, the actress responds, “If you start thinking that way, life just becomes too hard.”

She continues, “I don’t take my life too seriously. I feel like there’s one divine power guiding me, and I just go with the flow.”

Storytelling Matters More Than Strategy

For Rashmika, the storytelling itself is what matters most when she takes on a project. “When I get films where I want to be a part of that storytelling, no matter what the character is, it excites me.

It doesn’t matter if I’m playing a mother of two kids or a grandmother – I just want to be a part of that storytelling,” she says, noting the importance of narrative above all else.

The actress adds, “I’m not worried about what I’m doing in the film as long as the story excites me.”

No Strategy, Just Gratitude

Rashmika emphasizes that she doesn’t follow any strategic approach in her career choices. “It’s not a strategic thing that I do. But I’ve been really blessed to be a part of these stories. The audience loves the stories we’re telling, and that makes me the happiest because we work hard for them.”

She acknowledges that it’s not always in their control whether a film succeeds or not, but when audiences appreciate her work, it’s a sign she’s on the right path.

Rashmika’s Latest Release: “Chhaava”

Rashmika’s latest release is Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal. She expresses her admiration for the heroes of India, stating, “There are so many heroes in our country that should be fully celebrated. We often don’t know the emotions behind their stories, but in our field, we can bring these emotions to life and make them feel very reachable to the audience.”

She also adds, “We see them on the big screen, and we realize that these are our people, and we are who we are today because of kings like Sambhaji Maharaj.”

Rashmika’s Excitement for Period Dramas

Rashmika shares her excitement for period dramas, expressing pride in her role as Yesubai Maharani in a historical film. “I’m really proud to have played such a character. I never thought I would have this opportunity to play a Maharani or be part of a period drama,” she concludes, clearly excited by the new challenge.