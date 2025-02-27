Champions Trophy: Pakistan’s Dismal Show Likely to Be Discussed in Cabinet and Parliament

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Takes Notice

Islamabad: Pakistan’s disappointing performance in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which led to an early exit, has not only disheartened fans but also drawn the attention of the country’s Prime Minister. Shehbaz Sharif has personally taken note of the team’s struggles and is expected to discuss the issue in both the cabinet and parliament.

Pakistan’s Winless Campaign Ends in Disappointment

Pakistan’s final Group A fixture against Bangladesh was washed out due to rain in Rawalpindi, marking the end of their campaign without a single victory. With just one point from a washout, Pakistan finished at the bottom of the group, further adding to the frustration of fans.

Government to Address Cricket-Related Issues

Political and Public Affairs aide Rana Sanaullah confirmed that PM Shehbaz Sharif will take up the matter at the parliamentary level. He stated, “The Prime Minister will personally take notice, and we will also ask him to raise these cricket-related issues in the cabinet as well as in the parliament.”

Pakistan’s Champions Trophy Hosting Efforts Overshadowed

Pakistan, the host nation for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, had made extensive preparations to enhance the tournament experience. Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Karachi stadiums underwent renovations to increase audience capacity and improve facilities. However, Pakistan’s poor performance dampened the excitement surrounding the event.

Questions Raised on PCB and Team Selection

Amidst growing fan frustration, concerns have been raised regarding the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), its chief Mohsin Naqvi, and the selection committee responsible for picking the squad. Head coach Aqib Javed defended the selections, claiming that players were chosen based on their recent performances.

Internal PCB Issues and Foreign Coach Exits

The ongoing internal issues within the PCB have also been linked to the team’s poor performance. Many believe that unstable decision-making within the board has led to foreign coaches like Jason Gillespie stepping away from their roles.

Concerns Over Cricket’s Overall State in Pakistan

Rana Sanaullah has urged PM Shehbaz Sharif to address broader issues within the PCB and grassroots cricket. He emphasized that sports at the college and district levels are in poor shape, despite significant spending on professional cricket.

Financial Mismanagement in PCB?

Sanaullah also raised concerns over the large salaries and perks given to PCB mentors and officials, claiming that some mentors admitted to not knowing their exact responsibilities. He remarked, “You will be surprised after hearing about the perks and privileges of other office-bearers. You will be confused whether they are officials of a Pakistani institution or those belonging to a developed nation.”

Pakistan’s Declining Performance in ICC Tournaments

Pakistan’s underwhelming performance in ICC events is not new. In the 2023 ODI World Cup, the team won only four out of nine matches, finishing fifth on the points table. Additionally, in the 2024 T20 World Cup, Pakistan suffered an early exit after losing to India and the USA in the group stage.

Pakistan’s failure to deliver strong performances on home soil has left fans heartbroken and raised serious questions about the future of cricket in the country.