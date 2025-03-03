Champions Trophy: Rohit Sharma Weighs Bowling Combination Ahead of Semi-Final Against Australia

India’s Bowling Strategy Under Consideration

Dubai: Ahead of the highly anticipated semi-final clash against Australia in the 2025 Champions Trophy, India’s skipper Rohit Sharma admitted that fielding four spinners remains a tempting option. However, he emphasized the importance of assessing the right bowling combination based on the match conditions.

At the Dubai International Stadium, India’s four-pronged spin attack played a crucial role in their comprehensive victory over New Zealand, with Varun Chakaravarthy leading the charge. The mystery spinner delivered an impressive spell of 5/42, the best figures in the tournament so far, helping India top Group A.

Assessing the Right Combination

Speaking in the pre-semi-final press conference, Rohit Sharma said,

“We really need to think about whether we should play four spinners and how we can balance them. If we don’t, then we need to ensure the right bowling combination. We are aware of the conditions and will take our time to decide.”

When asked about Chakaravarthy’s inclusion in the semi-final, Rohit acknowledged his impact:

“He has shown what he’s capable of. Now, it’s up to us to figure out the right combination. He has something unique, and when he gets it right, he can knock batters over. It’s a good headache to have.”

Varun Chakaravarthy’s Redemption in Dubai

Dubai has been a place of redemption for Chakaravarthy. In the 2021 T20 World Cup, he struggled on the same ground, failing to take wickets. However, his performance against New Zealand in 2025 marked a stunning comeback.

Rohit explained what has changed for the spinner:

“Varun has become more accurate compared to his last stint in 2021. Earlier, he lacked experience, but now he has played more domestic cricket, IPL, T20Is, and ODIs. His variations have improved significantly, and his pace changes are now an asset.”

Why India Chose Chakaravarthy Over Jaiswal

On February 12, India made the tactical decision to replace batter Yashasvi Jaiswal with Chakaravarthy in the main squad. Rohit elaborated on this strategic move:

“We felt we had to sacrifice a batter because the tournament consists of only five games. We assessed that an extra batter would likely not play unless an injury occurred. Instead, having an additional spin option was crucial due to the slow nature of the Dubai pitches.”

He further pointed out how their decision was influenced by the International League T20 (ILT20) matches played in Dubai, which highlighted assistance for slow bowlers.

India vs Australia: A High-Stakes Clash

The semi-final against Australia is not just a knockout match but also a rematch of the 2023 ODI World Cup final. India will aim to settle scores and secure a spot in the Champions Trophy final.

With Chakaravarthy’s resurgence and India’s spin-friendly conditions, the selection dilemma continues. Will India stick to four spinners, or will they modify their strategy? Rohit and the team management will take a call before the crucial encounter.

India’s Road to Semi-Finals

Group A Standings: Topped the table

Topped the table Key Performance: 9 wickets by spinners vs. New Zealand

9 wickets by spinners vs. New Zealand Varun Chakaravarthy: Best bowling figures of the tournament (5/42)

With just one step away from the final, all eyes will be on Rohit Sharma’s final playing XI against Australia.

