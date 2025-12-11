Atranium Injection Death Case Solved, Chandrayangutta Police Arrest Key Accused
Chandrayangutta Police have cracked the Atranium injection death case of two youngsters who died from an illegal anaesthesia overdose. Five accused, including hospital staff and suppliers, have been arrested. Full details by Munsif News 24x7.
Chandrayangutta Police have successfully solved the suspicious death case involving Atranium 25 mg anaesthesia injections, which claimed the lives of Syed Irfan (29) and Jahangir Khan (25). The two collapsed near Farooq-e-Azam Masjid after injecting the controlled drug, which was illegally procured and misused.
The victims were habitual users of “Termine” injections and had arranged Atranium vials through an illegal network of contacts on the night of 02–03 December 2025, resulting in a fatal overdose.
Five Accused Arrested in Illegal Drug Supply Chain
Police have arrested five accused, including:
- The main supplier
- Middlemen involved in coordinating the supply
- Hospital staff responsible for theft and negligence
- Individuals who facilitated access to controlled medical drugs
Investigators discovered that the Atranium vials were stolen from ABS Hospital’s Operation Theatre, bypassing all safety protocols. The stolen vials were then sold illegally, enabling the overdose that caused both deaths.
Hospital Staff Negligence Exposed
The investigation highlighted major lapses at ABS Hospital, including:
- Failure to secure anaesthesia vials
- Breach of medical storage protocols
- Violation of the Drugs & Cosmetics Act
- Lack of supervision over controlled drug inventory
Authorities noted that such negligence directly contributed to the misuse of the anaesthesia drug.
Police Team Commended for Swift Action
The detection operation was led by:
- ACP A. Sudhakar
- SHO R. Gopi
- SI J. Kiran Kumar
- HNEW Inspector Bala Swamy
- Supporting investigation teams
Officials involved in solving the case will be rewarded for their swift and precise investigation, which helped uncover the illegal drug network and prevent further misuse.
The swift action by Chandrayangutta Police has exposed a complete illegal supply chain behind the Atranium injection deaths, bringing accountability to the hospital staff and middlemen involved. With five arrests made and further monitoring underway, authorities aim to prevent similar incidents in the future.
