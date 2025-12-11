Atranium Injection Death Case Solved: Chandrayangutta Police Arrest Key Accused

Chandrayangutta Police have successfully solved the suspicious death case involving Atranium 25 mg anaesthesia injections, which claimed the lives of Syed Irfan (29) and Jahangir Khan (25). The two collapsed near Farooq-e-Azam Masjid after injecting the controlled drug, which was illegally procured and misused.

The victims were habitual users of “Termine” injections and had arranged Atranium vials through an illegal network of contacts on the night of 02–03 December 2025, resulting in a fatal overdose.

Five Accused Arrested in Illegal Drug Supply Chain

Police have arrested five accused, including:

The main supplier

Middlemen involved in coordinating the supply

Hospital staff responsible for theft and negligence

Individuals who facilitated access to controlled medical drugs

Investigators discovered that the Atranium vials were stolen from ABS Hospital’s Operation Theatre, bypassing all safety protocols. The stolen vials were then sold illegally, enabling the overdose that caused both deaths.

Hospital Staff Negligence Exposed

The investigation highlighted major lapses at ABS Hospital, including:

Failure to secure anaesthesia vials

Breach of medical storage protocols

Violation of the Drugs & Cosmetics Act

Lack of supervision over controlled drug inventory

Authorities noted that such negligence directly contributed to the misuse of the anaesthesia drug.

Police Team Commended for Swift Action

The detection operation was led by:

ACP A. Sudhakar

SHO R. Gopi

SI J. Kiran Kumar

HNEW Inspector Bala Swamy

Supporting investigation teams

Officials involved in solving the case will be rewarded for their swift and precise investigation, which helped uncover the illegal drug network and prevent further misuse.

The swift action by Chandrayangutta Police has exposed a complete illegal supply chain behind the Atranium injection deaths, bringing accountability to the hospital staff and middlemen involved. With five arrests made and further monitoring underway, authorities aim to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Munsif News 24×7 will continue to follow updates as the case progresses.