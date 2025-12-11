“Raja Singh, Your Countdown Begin” — Kalu Singh’s Explosive Warning to Hyderabad Former BJP MLA Raja Singh

A fresh case has been registered at the Mangalhat Police Station against cow protector Kalu Singh after a complaint accusing him of issuing threatening messages through social media platforms. The complainant, Manoj Singh, informed police that he received serious threats online and therefore approached the authorities for legal action.

Police Begin Investigation; Digital Evidence Being Collected

Police immediately registered an FIR and called Kalu Singh to the station for initial questioning.

Officials said they are gathering:

Digital and online evidence related to the alleged threats

related to the alleged threats Social media posts and video clips

Technical data for verification

Police stated that the case will move forward only after a detailed technical examination of the digital material.

Also Read: Kavitha Calls Old City the ‘Gold City’ During Interaction with Potters in Yakutpura, Highlights Development Imbalance

Kalu Singh Denies Allegations; Claims Political Vendetta

Reacting strongly to the case, Kalu Singh denied all accusations.

He claimed:

Local MLA Raja Singh’s supporters are filing false cases against him

are filing false cases against him The purpose is to malign his reputation

Social media clips are being “twisted and misused” to create pressure

He said he respects the law and is ready to cooperate with the investigation but insists that the charges are politically motivated.

Kalu Singh also stated in a video message that some individuals are misrepresenting his statements online to portray him negatively.

Police Reviewing Video Content Separately

Police sources confirmed that they are conducting a separate technical review of the video circulating on social media, especially parts involving:

Provocative language

Alleged threats

References to political rivalry

Officials aim to determine whether the statements were intended to intimidate, incite fear, or were part of a personal dispute.

Case Considered a Serious Cyber Threat Matter

Preliminary information suggests that police view the matter as a serious cyber-threat case. Statements from both parties have been added to the record, and further legal steps will be decided based on verified evidence.

Munsif News 24×7 will continue to follow every update, including police findings, cyber-forensic analysis, and political reactions linked to the case.