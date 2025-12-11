“Raja Singh, Your Countdown Begin” — Kalu Singh’s Explosive Warning to Hyderabad Former BJP MLA Raja Singh
A new case has been registered against cow protector Kalu Singh in Mangalhat for allegedly issuing threats via social media. Police begin investigation; Kalu Singh denies accusations and alleges political targeting. Full report by Munsif News 24x7.
A fresh case has been registered at the Mangalhat Police Station against cow protector Kalu Singh after a complaint accusing him of issuing threatening messages through social media platforms. The complainant, Manoj Singh, informed police that he received serious threats online and therefore approached the authorities for legal action.
Police Begin Investigation; Digital Evidence Being Collected
Police immediately registered an FIR and called Kalu Singh to the station for initial questioning.
Officials said they are gathering:
- Digital and online evidence related to the alleged threats
- Social media posts and video clips
- Technical data for verification
Police stated that the case will move forward only after a detailed technical examination of the digital material.
Kalu Singh Denies Allegations; Claims Political Vendetta
Reacting strongly to the case, Kalu Singh denied all accusations.
He claimed:
- Local MLA Raja Singh’s supporters are filing false cases against him
- The purpose is to malign his reputation
- Social media clips are being “twisted and misused” to create pressure
He said he respects the law and is ready to cooperate with the investigation but insists that the charges are politically motivated.
Kalu Singh also stated in a video message that some individuals are misrepresenting his statements online to portray him negatively.
Police Reviewing Video Content Separately
Police sources confirmed that they are conducting a separate technical review of the video circulating on social media, especially parts involving:
- Provocative language
- Alleged threats
- References to political rivalry
Officials aim to determine whether the statements were intended to intimidate, incite fear, or were part of a personal dispute.
Case Considered a Serious Cyber Threat Matter
Preliminary information suggests that police view the matter as a serious cyber-threat case. Statements from both parties have been added to the record, and further legal steps will be decided based on verified evidence.
Munsif News 24×7 will continue to follow every update, including police findings, cyber-forensic analysis, and political reactions linked to the case.