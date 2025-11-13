ChatGPT Goes Mass-Scale in India as PhonePe Strikes Game-Changing Deal with OpenAI

Hyderabad: PhonePe, a technology company, on Thursday announced a strategic collaboration with OpenAI, a leading global AI company, aimed at accelerating consumer adoption of ChatGPT in India and fostering mutual business growth.

This collaboration will enable PhonePe users to explore ChatGPT’s features on the PhonePe platform, helping more Indians experience the potential of advanced artificial intelligence (AI), the technology company said in a release.

The collaboration has the potential to further enhance the user experience on the PhonePe platform by offering smarter and relevant information on everyday needs, from planning their travel to shopping.

This collaboration will make ChatGPT discoverable across PhonePe’s consumer app and the PhonePe For Business app, while drawing upon the functional strength of the broader PhonePe ecosystem, including the Indus Appstore.

As the adoption of generative AI increases in the country, this collaboration will help open up potential use cases for users.

Rahul Chari, Founder, Whole-time Director and Chief Technology Officer, PhonePe, said, “ This strategic alliance demonstrates that collaborations between innovative companies in this space can help expand the reach of cutting-edge technology to the broader population. We are excited to partner with OpenAI to begin this journey.”

Oliver Jay, Head of International at OpenAI, said, “Our collaboration with PhonePe is a significant milestone in our mission to make AI more accessible to people throughout India. India is a global hub for innovation, and PhonePe’s deep understanding of the country’s fabric and its user base make it the ideal partner. This partnership will demonstrate the immense value of consumer AI across India, helping millions of users enhance their daily lives.”