Hyderabad Real Estate Heats Up: Registrations Rise 5%, Premium Home Value Soars 25%

Hyderabad: Residential property registrations in Hyderabad rose 5% year-on-year (YoY) in October 2025, while the total value of registered homes jumped 25%, according to Knight Frank India’s latest assessment. The surge was driven by strong festive demand and a sharp rise in premium housing.

Homes priced above Rs 1 crore saw registrations soar 73% YoY, making up 23% of total transactions and 54% of total value in October. The weighted average price of transacted properties increased 15% YoY, led by a 22% rise in Rangareddy district.

Between January and October 2025, Hyderabad recorded 61,699 residential registrations – 5% lower than last year – but with a higher cumulative value of Rs 43,048 crore. Knight Frank noted that this ‘premiumization’ trend reflects the city’s growing appetite for larger, high-value residences and underscores Hyderabad’s status as one of India’s most aspirational housing markets.