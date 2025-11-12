Hyderabad to Host ‘HYPEX-2025’ Exhibition on Stamps, Coins, and Antiques from November 14

Hyderabad: The city will host “HYPEX – 2025”, a three-day exhibition showcasing postage stamps, coins, paper currency, and antiques, from November 14 to 16 here at the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI), Red Hills.

Organized by the Hyderabad Philatelic & Hobbies Society, the event will feature around 60 stalls from across India. Hyderabad GPO Chief Postmaster Veena Kumari will inaugurate the exhibition.

Addressing newsmen on Wednesday, Society secretary Sagi Srinivas Raju said the initiative aims to promote philately and related hobbies through exhibitions, conferences, and workshops. He cautioned against social media fraud involving fake old coins and notes, clarifying that the Society has no link with such activities.

Joint Secretary S. Srikanth and committee members Santosh Reddy, Radhakrishna, and Deepak Kumar Sethia were present.