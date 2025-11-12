Cold Weather Triggers Flu Alert in Telangana; Health Dept Urges Precautionary Measures

Hyderabad: With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting dry weather across Telangana for the next seven days and minimum temperatures likely to dip 2°C – 3°C below normal in isolated areas, the Telangana health authorities have cautioned the residents about a possible rise in seasonal flu and respiratory infections.

Seasonal flu, a contagious respiratory illness marked by fever, cough, sore throat, body ache, and fatigue, spreads easily through droplets when infected persons cough or sneeze. Most patients recover at home within a week with adequate rest and hydration.

Director of public health and family welfare Dr. B. Ravinder Nayak advised high-risk groups, including pregnant women, children under five, senior citizens, and individuals with chronic illnesses, to seek immediate medical attention if they develop flu-like symptoms. Warning signs such as high fever, difficulty in breathing, bluish lips, blood in sputum, or altered behaviour require urgent consultation at the nearest government health facility.

Emergency medical assistance is available via the 108 Ambulance service, Dr. Nayak said, adding that special beds and essential medicines have been stocked at all public health facilities.

To prevent infection, the department urged the citizens to follow key precautions such as covering their mouths and noses while coughing or sneezing, washing their hands frequently with soap and water, avoiding crowded places, and staying at home when sick. Besides, one should ensure proper ventilation indoors and maintain good nutrition and sleep.

Residents were also cautioned against handshakes, self-medication, and spitting in public places.