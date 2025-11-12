Cold Wave Grips Telangana: Temperatures Dip Sharply Across Northern Districts, Cold Spell to Continue for 3 Days

Hyderabad: A cold wave has tightened its grip over Telangana, with temperatures plunging sharply across several parts of the state. The chill has intensified particularly in North Telangana, where the minimum temperatures have been falling consistently for the past four days, leaving residents shivering through the nights.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the lowest temperature of 10.2°C was recorded at Sirpur (U) in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district on Tuesday night — the coldest in the state this season so far. The sudden dip has brought dense fog and cold winds to the region, making mornings and late evenings increasingly uncomfortable, especially in the agency areas of Adilabad and Asifabad.

Weather officials said that the average minimum temperature for November is expected to hover between 13°C and 17°C, but the ongoing cold wave has pushed readings 4 to 5 degrees below normal in many areas. The chill, they added, is likely to persist for the next three days.

Districts such as Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Nalgonda, Bhadrachalam, Ramagundam, Nizamabad, Hayatnagar, Patancheru, Hyderabad, Mahabubnagar, Khammam, Rangareddy, Warangal, and Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri are expected to experience severe cold conditions, the IMD warned.

Locals have been advised to take precautions against the cold, particularly during early mornings and nighttime hours. The Meteorological Department continues to monitor the situation closely as Telangana experiences one of its strongest early winter spells in recent years.