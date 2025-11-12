Hyderabad’s Historic Mir Alam Tank Set for Stunning Transformation — Iconic Bridge, Eco-Islands to Redefine City Tourism

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has approved an ambitious plan to redevelop Mir Alam Tank, one of Hyderabad’s oldest and most scenic water bodies, into a world-class eco-tourism and recreational destination. As part of the project, a 2.5-kilometer-long and 16.5-meter-wide iconic bridge will be constructed across the tank, inspired by the design of Singapore’s Gardens by the Bay.

The project, estimated to cost ₹319 crore, will be executed by KNR Construction Ltd. under the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) model. The initiative has received approval from the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation and is expected to transform the area into a major urban landmark blending natural beauty, infrastructure, and tourism.

According to officials, the new bridge will not only enhance connectivity between Shastripuram and Chintalmet along the Bengaluru National Highway but will also ease traffic congestion in South Hyderabad, benefiting more than one lakh commuters daily.

In addition to the bridge, the Tourism Department has planned to develop two natural islands within Mir Alam Tank — one measuring 5 acres and the other 2.5 acres — into eco-tourism zones featuring bird sanctuaries, waterfalls, adventure and theme parks, amphitheatres, and convention centers. These facilities are aimed at attracting both local and international tourists.

Officials are also exploring a plan to link Mir Alam Tank with the Nehru Zoological Park through boating facilities, enabling visitors to travel between the two attractions conveniently and experience Hyderabad’s heritage from a new perspective.

This ambitious project marks a new chapter in the city’s urban development, promising to merge Hyderabad’s rich historical legacy with its modern aspirations. Once completed, Mir Alam Tank — originally constructed in 1806 during the reign of Asaf Jah II and named after then minister Mir Alam Bahadur — is expected to reclaim its place as one of the city’s most cherished landmarks.

From serving as Hyderabad’s primary water source in the 19th century to now being redeveloped as a symbol of heritage and progress, Mir Alam Tank is poised to become a shining example of how tradition and modernity can coexist in perfect harmony.