Now, just a Scan Away from Help — Telangana to Add QR Codes Across National Highways

Hyderabad: To enhance road safety and provide quick assistance during emergencies, the Telangana government has decided to install QR codes along all major national highways across the state. The initiative aims to help commuters access vital emergency and service information instantly, especially during late-night hours when accidents or vehicle breakdowns often go unreported or unattended.

According to officials, the QR code boards will be placed every 10 kilometers on highways, ensuring travelers can quickly scan and obtain necessary information on their mobile phones. The system will be particularly beneficial on routes passing through Medak, Sangareddy, Siddipet, and Vikarabad districts, where six national highways witness frequent traffic movement and occasional accidents.

Also Read: Cyberabad Police Step Up Vigil in Balanagar After Delhi Blast Incident

In many cases, motorists face challenges in identifying whom to contact in case of accidents, medical emergencies, or even simple issues like running out of fuel. The newly introduced QR codes will bridge that gap by offering immediate access to key contact numbers and service details.

The boards will be installed at toll plazas, city entry points, major junctions, petrol stations, service centers, and rest areas. Each QR code will display information in three languages for the convenience of all travelers. Once scanned, the code will open a webpage providing quick links to nearby hospitals, police stations, fuel pumps, vehicle service centers, e-charging stations, rest areas, and food outlets.

Additionally, users can access detailed data about the highway’s project number, maintenance duration, toll details, patrol services, project manager contacts, and other emergency helplines.

Officials believe this smart solution will not only improve traveler safety but also ensure better awareness and convenience for highway users. The initiative is expected to significantly enhance the overall travel experience on Telangana’s national highways while enabling faster emergency response.