Cyberabad Police Step Up Vigil in Balanagar After Delhi Blast Incident

Hyderabad: In the wake of the recent Delhi blast incident, the Cyberabad Police have intensified security measures across the city to ensure public safety. Acting on the directives of Commissioner of Police Avinash Mohanty, police teams conducted pre-emptive security checks within the limits of various police stations under the commissionerate.

As part of these measures, the Balanagar Police, under the supervision of Circle Inspector Narsimha Raju, carried out special searches in several crowded areas on Wednesday. The inspections were conducted in coordination with the Bomb Detection Squad (BDS) and Intelligence Wing officials.

Also Read: Watch: Groom Stabbed at Wedding, Cameraman Chases Attackers with Drone

The team meticulously examined key public locations including IDPL D-Mart, Vimala Theatre, Durga Mata Temple in Raju Colony, Sai Nagendra Temple, Shivalayam in Sai Nagar, and the Narsapur Crossroads Bus Stop area. Officials thoroughly inspected suspicious packages, unattended bags, and vehicles to rule out any potential threats.

Police officials stated that the drive was part of routine precautionary efforts aimed at maintaining peace and security in high-traffic zones. Citizens were urged to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activity or object to the police.

The Cyberabad Police reiterated their commitment to ensuring public safety, emphasizing that such preventive operations will continue across all sensitive and busy areas in the city.