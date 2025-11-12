Watch: Groom Stabbed at Wedding, Cameraman Chases Attackers with Drone

Mumbai: In a shocking incident during a wedding in Amravati, Maharashtra, a groom was stabbed by two unidentified men, moments after the ceremony began. The attackers fled the scene on a motorcycle, but in an unusual twist, the wedding cameraman used a drone to chase them for nearly two kilometers, capturing crucial footage that is now aiding the police investigation.

The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Monday at Sahil Lawn, Badnera Road, where 22-year-old groom Sujal Ram Samudra was celebrating his wedding with family and friends. According to witnesses, two men arrived at the venue during the function. One of them suddenly pulled out a knife and stabbed Sujal in the stomach before attempting to flee.

When the groom’s father tried to stop them, the assailants threatened him with the weapon and escaped on their bike. The injured groom was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

Also Read: Attempted Murder in Bowenpally: Man Attacked by Wife’s Relatives Over Family Dispute

Meanwhile, the quick-thinking cameraman, who had been filming the event with a drone camera, spotted the attackers speeding away. He used the drone to track them for about two kilometers, recording clear visuals of their route and escape. The footage has since gone viral on social media and is being used by the police as key evidence in the case.

Police officials later identified one of the suspects as Raghav Jitendra Bakshi. Preliminary investigations suggest that the attack stemmed from an altercation during a DJ performance earlier in the evening. Authorities said efforts are underway to locate and arrest the accused who remain on the run.

A senior police officer confirmed that the drone footage has provided critical leads in identifying the culprits, describing it as “an unusual but highly effective piece of evidence.” The investigation is ongoing.